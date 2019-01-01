SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - No injuries were reported after firefighters extinguished an apartment fire on E. Sprague.
Crews responded to the fire at 12903 E. Sprague Tuesday afternoon and saw smoke coming from the two-story apartment building. The incident was upgraded to a working fire, bringing more resources to the scene.
Firefighters began working inside the building to quickly extinguish the fire. It was contained to the bedroom of one unit of a six-unit building.
The resident of the unit was inside the apartment when the fire started and was alerted by the smell of smoke.
There was no working smoke detector in the apartment. The resident had tried using a fire extinguisher before calling 911 and evacuating.
The fire is under investigation. All adjoining apartments were unaffected by the fire and other residents were eventually allowed back inside.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department wants to remind residents to quickly evacuate any structure when smoke or fire is present and immediately call 911. They also urge that smoke alarms play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries.