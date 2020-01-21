SPOKANE, Wash. -- Those who knew 27-year-old Courtney Holden say all she cared about was being a good mother. They say her little boy was her everything.
"She really, really loved him" friend Cali Rose said. "She tried her best."
But for the past 18 months, Courtney's now seven-year-old son has not been with his mother. That's all the proof those who knew Courtney need to believe she is dead. Court documents state that Spokane Police detectives share their fears, stating they have "seen no evidence that Courtney Holden is alive."
Those same court records said Courtney and her son were living at a home on East Heroy with her adoptive mother, Judy Holden, 74. Her adoptive brother, 40-year-old Joshua Holden, lived there as well. Neighbors have told police Joshua Holden is, “dangerous, violent and unpredictable."
There have been no confirmed sightings of Courtney since summer of 2018. It was the woman who now dates the father of Courtney's son who finally alerted police to her disappearance. She made the report in late 2019.
"Things didn't add up," Autumn Schatz told KHQ's Hayley Guenthner. "I kept making more phone calls, more reports. I knew something was wrong."
Schatz said she was horrified that so much time passed with no one calling police to report Courtney missing.
"I thought it was really wrong that no one was speaking up for her," she said. "It breaks my heart."
Schatz said her boyfriend was battling some personal issues and caring for an emergency with another child in recent months. Courtney had full custody of their son.
"Josh (Courtney's adoptive brother) took advantage of the fact that (the father of Courtney's child) had other heavy things going on in his life," she said. "Josh used that to do whatever he wanted with Courtney."
Autumn is convinced Courtney was murdered. Neighbors of the Holden home can't help but fear the worst too.
"It wasn't happy there," neighbor Barbra Pillars said of the Holden residence. "I would see Courtney come out in the evening. She'd be out in the yard doing chores. They were not allowed out in the daytime."
Neighbors say Joshua was in charge. They'd often hear him yelling at Courtney. They say he was particularly overbearing with her young son.
"(Courtney's son) would come out in the evening and try to play," a neighbor said. "(Joshua) would be yelling at the top of their lungs to get back inside. Something wasn't right. You just knew."
According to court documents, another neighbor told police in August of 2018, she saw Courtney try to leave the home. Records state the witness watched as Courtney tried to drag a duffel bag out of the home. She told police she then heard Judy say, "get back in that house." Once outside, the neighbor says she saw Joshua "pick Courtney up and forcibly take her back inside." At roughly 6'4 and upward of 300 pounds, Courtney was no match for her adoptive brother. That incident is possibly the latest confirmed sighting of Courtney Holden.
"I don't think she is still alive," Schatz said. "I'm scared."
Police searched the East Heroy home along with other properties associated with Judy and Joshua Holden. Even cadaver dogs assisted. The attempts found no evidence to further their investigation.
As detectives were securing search warrants and conducting interviews, Joshua and Judy fled to Texas. They took Courtney's child with them. Spokane Police worked with other agencies to arrest them for using Courtney's identity to steal money. They are currently in custody as detectives work to get them sent back to Spokane.
Courtney's little boy is now back with his father. Schatz said he's making progress everyday.
"He's adapting well," she said. "He has a good father and good grandparents. A good home. I'm proud of him."
But she says what he will really need as time continues to pass is justice for the mother who loved him with everything she had.
"She was a good person," Autumn said. "They took advantage of her."
