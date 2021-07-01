SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista isn't planning any power outages for Thursday and says customer conservation is key.
Avista said ongoing electricity conservation, grid modifications and shifting electrical load has alleviated some of the strain on the electrical system.
Right now, Avista will continue to monitor the areas where the system is being impacted by the heat. The company said it will "proactively notify those customers that would be impacted by an outage."
You can click here to see a map of areas being monitored.
As temperatures are expected to be high heading into the weekend, Avista urges customers to continue to be mindful of their electricity use and conserve at least through July 2 from 1 to 8 p.m. each day.