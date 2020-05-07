As of Thursday, May 7, there have been no confirmed reports of Asian giant hornets being found in Idaho.
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) issued a statement with the news, saying that the only two specimens of the hornets collected in the United States both came from northwest Washington.
Each year, the ISDA investigates calls about the observation of possible non-native bees and hornets. According to the ISDA, some native species can be surprisingly large with a color pattern similar to that of the Asian giant hornet.
One species of note is the Western Cicada Killer, which is reported multiple times each summer.
The ISDA routinely surveys for many invasive pests around the state and is currently monitoring the situation with Asian giant hornets closely. They are currently developing a public fact sheet with more information about the hornets, including known distribution and identifying characteristics.
People are asked to use extreme caution if they come into contact with Asian giant hornets. A person who is allergic to bee or wasp stings should never approach an Asian giant hornet.
Idaho residents who believe they've found an Asian giant hornet are asked to email info@isda.idaho.gov with information and photographs if they can be taken safely. People may then be contacted by the ISDA to discuss confirmation by scientific experts.
