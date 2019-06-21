Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a scary situation for patrons of the South Hill YMCA Friday morning when a car crashed through the front of the building.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies tell KHQ's Patrick Erickson that the woman, who was driving the car is in her 70s and had come to the gym for a class. She mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake pedal.

It is the second time in the last few months that a vehicle has crashed into the South Hill YMCA.

Two women who were inside the gym participating in a body conditioning class were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say there were roughly 20 to 30 people inside of the gym at the time of the crash.

The gym will be closed for the rest of the day. It's not believed that there is any structural damage to the building and the car has since been removed.