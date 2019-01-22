A compact car was crushed from both ends in a crash Tuesday morning in Pennsylvania.
After looking at the photos, it's amazing that everyone walked away.
Police say box truck rear-ended a small car, which then was sent underneath an SUV.
The small purple car that was rear-ended was barely visible between the trucks.
A reporter on the scene said the driver of the car was walking around talking to people after paramedics helped him get out.
Vern Fillmann, the man who was driving the SUV, says the truck driver told him she choked on coffee and blacked out.