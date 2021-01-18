Only minor injuries were reported after a four-car crash Monday morning in Douglas County.
According to the Douglas County Fire District, it happened on US 97 near the Beebe Bridge.
Responding crews found two separate accidents. The first involved two pickup trucks with severe damage blocking both lanes of the highway.
The second was a rear-end accident that happened when a vehicle stopped to avoid the initial accident.
Two drivers were treated at the scene for injuries.
