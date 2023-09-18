TYLER, Wash. - A semi-truck rollover on I-90 near Tyler closed down eastbound lanes on Monday morning, detouring traffic while crews worked to clear the scene. 

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and only minor injuries were reported. Intoxication does not appear to be a factor in the crash. 

Eastbound lanes were closed for several hours, with a detour set up on SR-904 through Cheney. Washington State Department of Transportation announced the road had reopened just after 10 a.m., though crews remained on scene to finish minor cleanup work. 

Updated: Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m. 

