The dry winter doesn't mean road crews have been sitting around. Since January 1st, crews have been able to fill 500 potholes.

But now its back to getting roads ready for Tuesday night's storm.

The City of Spokane and Spokane County have crews already on the roads. City crews are working 10 hours shifts to sand, de-ice and plow snow.

If more equipment is needed, employees with the water department are on standby to jump in and help.

Spokane County road crews are de-icing heavily traveled roads, intersections and shady areas. Crews will work through the night.

County officials are asking you to stay 50-feet back from sanding and de-icing trucks.

