With students out of school for spring break, Spokane Police are reminding drivers to keep a look out for additional and unexpected foot traffic during the rest of the week.
"Because there's going to be so many kids out in this good weather during spring break, they'll be using their skateboards, they'll be using their scooters: that's why it's so important and imperative that we keep our speeds down to give us more reaction time when something like that happens in front of us," Spokane Police Officer John O'Brien said.
The Southwest C.O.P.S. (Community Oriented Policing Services) location offers free mobile radar units for residents seeing a high number of speeding drivers in their neighborhood. Find your local C.O.P.S. location and contact information here.