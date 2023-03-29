SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department says there is no outstanding suspect for the shooting Tuesday afternoon near Spokane Falls Community College which left one person dead.
Around 3 p.m. on March 28, officers responded to a residence at Holy Names Court after reports of a shooting were made. Inside, one man was found dead, and a search began for a potential suspect in the area.
A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and investigators gathered evidence and contacted all parties involved. At this time, police say there is no outstanding suspect, but they're still investigating it as a homicide.
"It is still being investigated as a homicide," SPD Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys said. "As the investigation is in its preliminary stages, the main piece of information we wanted the public to be aware of is that there are no outstanding suspects."