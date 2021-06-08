UPDATE: JUNE 8 AT 8 A.M.
On Saturday, somebody broke into Silverwood and set one of the park's wooden rollercoasters, Timber Terror, on fire.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office deputies said security called them, saying someone cut a hole in the fence, poured gas on the coaster and then lit it on fire.
KCSO said the fire didn't get big and only burned about a 4-inch chunk of one of the supports.
Right now, there are no suspects.
PREVIOUS COVERGAE:
ATHOL, Idaho - A wooden rollercoaster at Silverwood Theme Park was set on fire early Saturday morning, according to KCSO.
KCSO's release said Silverwood security had been on routine patrol around 1:30 a.m. when they found one of the wooden rollercoasters on fire.
Security members were able to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher before they had the chance to spread.
After further investigation, it appeared that someone had snuck into the park and set one of the wooden supports of the coaster on fire.
The Idaho fire investigator was called in to help with the investigation, which is still ongoing.
KCSO asked that anyone who saw a suspicious person or vehicle in the Silverwood area around 1:30 a.m. to call them and report it.