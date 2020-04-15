Grace Chapin

Spotty showers will continue to fall for the Inland Northwest this afternoon. When we are not seeing rain we will expect a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures today rise into the mid 50's. We are also expecting winds to pick up this afternoon. They will be gusty ranging from about 15-20mph in Spokane.

We do clear out tonight which will mean a chilly start to the day tomorrow with temperatures hovering around freezing. On the bright side the sun does return and temperatures will ramp up to above by Friday!

