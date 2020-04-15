Spotty showers will continue to fall for the Inland Northwest this afternoon. When we are not seeing rain we will expect a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures today rise into the mid 50's. We are also expecting winds to pick up this afternoon. They will be gusty ranging from about 15-20mph in Spokane.
We do clear out tonight which will mean a chilly start to the day tomorrow with temperatures hovering around freezing. On the bright side the sun does return and temperatures will ramp up to above by Friday!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.