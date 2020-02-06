No threat found after property owner discovers suspicious device in West Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities are clearing a scene in West Central Spokane where a property owner found a suspicious device.
According to police, the owner called 911 after finding the device on Thursday, February 6. Bomb squad crews were called to the scene but determined there was no threat.
Gardner between Walnut and Maple was temporarily closed but was in the process of being reopened.
Authorities praised the property owner for doing the right thing and calling police.
