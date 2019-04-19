COLVILLE, Wash. - There is no threat to students after an incident involving a firearm at Colville Junior High School Friday.
A voicemail from Colville School District Superintendent Pete Lewis stated that a situation occurred involving a firearm brought to school.
Administration was able to secure the firearm from a locker without incident. Law enforcement was called and no specific threat was received other than the firearm itself.
"At that time the threat was immediately secured before there was any potential threat to anybody else," said Randy Cloke, Executive Director of Student Services for the Colville School District. "Obviously there is an ongoing investigation into the case but at the time no there was no other threats to other students at all. it's simply we had a firearm in a locker at school."
The message reiterates that all students are safe and this is not an active incident. The student that brought the gun to school is in police custody.
The investigation into the situation is ongoing.