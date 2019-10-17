SPOKANE, Wash. - There's no threat to the public after a chemical leaked from a trailer at a weigh station near Stateline.
A driver was stopped at the weigh station Thursday, October 17, when he noticed a small leak coming from the trailer.
The liquid leaking from inside the two 250 gallon tanks inside the vehicle was identified as Econobrite, an aluminum cleaner. The main ingredients of the product were hydrosulfuric acid and hydrofluoric acidIt had been leaking and eating into the rear bumper.
One of the tanks had a crack in the side and was missing about two gallons of liquid. A crew will seal the tank with a patch and the transport company will come and drain the tanks into a safe container.
Crews from Spokane and Spokane Valley responded to the incident.
There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians and I-90 remained open throughout the incident, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department. However, the weigh station remained closed for several hours.
"The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents [to] safely dispose of hazardous materials, and all chemical spills and fires, no matter how small, should be reported to 911," the Spokane Valley Fire Department said in a press release.
