No threat to the public after chemical leaks from trailer at Stateline weigh station

SPOKANE, Wash. - There's no threat to the public after a chemical leaked from a trailer at a weigh station near Stateline.
A driver was stopped at the weigh station Thursday, October 17, when he noticed a small leak coming from the trailer.
The liquid leaking from inside the two 250 gallon tanks inside the vehicle was identified as Econobrite, an aluminum cleaner. It had been leaking and eating into the rear bumper.
One of the tanks had a crack in the side and was missing about a gallon of liquid. A crew will seal the tank with a patch and the transport company will come and drain the tanks into a safe container.
Crews from Spokane and Spokane Valley responded to the incident.
There are no impacts to traffic but the weigh station will be closed for several hours.
