Trump’s sexual misconduct accusers sue him

- Campaign promise: Sue those who accused Trump of sexual misconduct

- Status: Promise broken

- Link to more information

Twenty-six women have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, including groping and rape, charges he denies. He promised to sue “all of these liars” but has not. Instead, two of the women have sued him, among them E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s and who is seeking a DNA sample from him.

 Win McNamee // Getty Images

UPDATE:

President Trump has released another tweet telling people to stop the violence saying to respect the law. 

UPDATE: 

President Trump has tweeted a messages to protesters, writing "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

Previous Coverage: 

Minutes after pro-Trump protesters breached the U.S. Capitol building, President Donald Trump released a tweet attacking Vice President Mike Pence. 

In the tweet, President Trump said VP Pence didn't not have the courage to "do what should have been done," likely referring to the Electoral College vote in the Senate. 

Read the full tweet:

"Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!"

