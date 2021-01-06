UPDATE:
President Trump has released another tweet telling people to stop the violence saying to respect the law.
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
UPDATE:
Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
President Trump has tweeted a messages to protesters, writing "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"
Previous Coverage:
Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Minutes after pro-Trump protesters breached the U.S. Capitol building, President Donald Trump released a tweet attacking Vice President Mike Pence.
In the tweet, President Trump said VP Pence didn't not have the courage to "do what should have been done," likely referring to the Electoral College vote in the Senate.
Read the full tweet:
"Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.