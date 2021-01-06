- Campaign promise: Sue those who accused Trump of sexual misconduct

- Status: Promise broken

- Link to more information

Twenty-six women have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, including groping and rape, charges he denies. He promised to sue “all of these liars” but has not. Instead, two of the women have sued him, among them E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s and who is seeking a DNA sample from him.

