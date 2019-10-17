SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has published its winter forecast and a warmer-than-average winter could be on the way for the Inland Northwest.
In fact, much of the U.S. is forecasted to experience warmer-than-average temperatures this winter, according to NOAA.
However, NOAA's seasonal outlooks don't give projections for how much snowfall can be expected this year, since snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance.
Here's a breakdown of what NOAA sees for the 2019-2020 winter outlook for the U.S.:
Temperature:
- The greatest likelihood for warmer-than-normal temperatures are in Alaska and Hawaii. More modest probabilities for above-average conditions span large parts of the lower 48 from the west, across the south and up the eastern seaboard.
- The Northern Plains, Upper Mississippi Valley and the western Great Lakes have equal chances for below-, near-, or above-average temperatures.
- No part of the U.S. is forecasted to have below-average temperatures this winter.
Precipitation:
- Alaska and Hawaii are the most likely areas to see a wetter-than-average winter, along with portions of the Northern Plains, Upper Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes and parts of the Mid-Atlantic and northeast.
- Louisiana, parts of Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma and parts of northern and central California are most likely to see a drier-than-average winter.
- The remainder of the U.S. (including the Inland Northwest) falls into the category of equal chances for below-, near-, or above-average precipitation.
Drought:
- Abnormally dry conditions are present across much of the southern U.S., with areas of the most severe drought in the Four Corners region of the southwest, central Texas and parts of the southeast.
- Drought is expected to improve in parts of the southeast, mid-Atlantic, Alaska and Hawaii, while persisting in central Texas and the southwest.
- Drought development is expected to occur in parts of central California.
For more details on NOAA's complete winter outlook, click HERE.
