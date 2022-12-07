Noah Kahan is set to come to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Singer Noah Kahan is set to perform with opener Joy Oladokun at the Spokane Pavilion Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Noah Kahan is an American singer-songwriter who specializes in folk-infused pop. While he is most known for his work with Lorde and Khalid he is now releasing his fifth album "Stick Season." This will be Kahan's second time visiting Spokane after performing at the Knitting Factory during his I Was/ I Am tour in 2021.
Tickets go on sale for Ticketmaster verified fans Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.
Public sale starts Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.