AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A family is homeless after a fire destroyed their home and everything inside. KHQ shared their story on Sunday night. Within house, NoLi Brewhouse reached out to KHQ to give the family a donation.

The Zarbok family said they lost everything in the fire, the day after Christmas.

"It couldn't have happened at a worse time," David Zarbok, the household's father, said.

Zarbok, a truck driver, and his wife, an Air Force veteran working at Fairchild Air Force Base, are currently living with their three kids at a local hotel... which they wouldn't be able to afford on their own.

"We are going to have to find a different hotel because I can't really afford the one we're in. $100 a night is not really in my budget, but my boss's wife was nice enough to book us the room for five days," he said.

Zarbok said he believes the fire started due to a water heater issue. Investigators were at the property on Sunday, canvasing the area and taking pictures to determine the cause.

"Ultimately, material stuff can be replaced. I'm thankful and glad to the Lord above our family made it out safe," he said.

The family told us they were very worried about how to provide for their family after such a devastating loss. Their pain touched Bill Powers with NoLi Brewhouse. He reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner wanting to help out.

"We saw a need," Powers said. "We don't know them, we've never met them before, but we wanted to help."

Powers said NoLi is donating $2,000 to the family.

"At NoLi, we love giving back to the community," he said. "We just hope to help get them back on their feet."