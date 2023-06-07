AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Gas pumps at the Nom Nom gas station in Airway Heights are taped off with caution tape, as frustrated customers report having problems with their cars after getting gas there over the weekend.
"It's a rough, stressful situation," said Allen Larson.
Larson says he filled up his car at the Nom Nom early Saturday morning, and quickly knew there was an issue.
"I was getting ready to take off, and as soon as I started the rig it just ran absolutely horrible, [I] had to rev it up to get it to move and it would die if I let off the gas pedal," Larson said in a phone interview on Wednesday.
He said he turned around and headed back to the gas station.
"I said, 'hey guys there's something wrong with the fuel here, my car ran perfectly fine until I put gas in it, now it won't hardly run at all,'" Larson added.
Because Larson is a mechanic, he was able to drain some of the gas out of his tank once he got home safely.
"And what I found was a lot of water," he said.
Larson wasn't the only one dealing with the issue–several people posted on an Airway Heights Facebook group and reached out to NonStop Local with similar stories.
"A lot of people with newer cars with a lot of electronics, they're going to have to take it to a mechanic and have everything flushed out and have the computers reset," Larson said.
He added that those repairs could cost potentially hundreds–if not thousands–of dollars.
Larson said he's given his information to staff at the Nom Nom and was contacted a couple days by someone, but says he hasn't heard back since the initial call.
NonStop Local went to the Nom Nom on Wednesday to see if staff had any information they could share about what happened, and what they suggest customers do if they're affected.
The manager of the store said they couldn't answer questions, and referred questions to a phone number for the Nom Nom corporate office. Several calls to the number were unanswered and not returned.
It's important to note, since Nom Nom hasn't responded the exact issue with the gas remains unclear, and who's responsible–Nom Nom, the gas company or the distributor–is still up in the air.