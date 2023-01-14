PULLMAN, Wash. - The Whitcom 911 non-emergency lines are down Saturday morning. Whitcom provides emergency dispatching throughout Whitman County.
If you have a fire or burglary alarm, that means your alarm company won't be able to notify Whitcom if your alarm goes off.
If your alarm does sound this morning, you should call 911 to ensure dispatchers are aware and can send out the right emergency crews.
Whitcom shared that a technician will begin work to repair the issue, which has been identified, at about 11 a.m.