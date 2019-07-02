Watch again

Businesses and neighbors in East Spokane are concerned after the city announced their plans for a new homeless shelter on Sprague Ave. where the old Grocery Outlet building is located.

Project ID, a non-profit that serves hundreds of special needs adults almost every night, says the new shelter could cause a problem because the two would share an alleyway.

Dena Jack is in her 60s, and the highlight of her day is seeing her friends at Project ID.

"I do coloring, puzzles, and drawing," Jack said.

She's been a proud member for Project ID for three years. They eat, play music and have bible studies too.

"I love doing that because it gets me out of the house," Jack said.

Board President Lisa Pisani said that if a homeless shelter opens up next door to Project ID, it puts their members at risk.

"The homeless (have) actually been preying on our community for a long time," Pisani said.

Pisani said the adults they serve won't be able to stand up for themselves if they're being harassed because they don't know how.

"You ask them for $5 and they'll give it to you because all they want is a friend," Pisani said.

With only an alleyway between the two, Pisani said she's not worried about the people who stay at the shelter, but the ones who can't get in and hang around Project ID.

The city says they hear the non-profit's concerns, but after making several site visits, they feel this is the right spot and plan on having community discussions about how to make this a safe shelter.

"We tried several times to get meetings with them, and they keep pushing us back and not returning our calls," Pisani said.

The city hopes to open the shelter in the fall with a 120-person cap, including day and night services.