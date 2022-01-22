NON-STOP NEWS: Full sit down interview with Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland

Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland, who oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs, sat down with Bradley Warren this week.
This past Thursday marked two years since Selena Not Afraids's body was discovered near a rest stop in Big Horn County, Montana.
Not Afraid had been missing for nearly three weeks before a search team found her. Those search teams were made up of family, friends, and members of the community.
WATCH: My full interview with @SecDebHaaland will post tomorrow.Everything was on the table from #MMIW to the environment and broadband access to schools on the reservations.Watch her answer this question about connecting reservations through broadband access. https://t.co/C2pr4FrxZ6 pic.twitter.com/leEyljSj2T— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) January 22, 2022
Right now, her family is still looking for answers when it comes to what happened to her.
Members of her family say they are frustrated with the way the investigation has been going.
Missing indigenous people continues to be a huge concern across the American West. One of the roadblocks to fixing the issue is that we don't have enough data,, and what we have rarely paints the full picture.
The FBI doesn't collect missing person data, and the Department of the Interior had to take responsibility for the data collection, which didn't even start until 2019.
In this interview, the secretary addresses the concerns and the issues about making solutions and helping families get answers.
In the interview, we took questions from you at home, people like Erin Ross, the Director of Tribal Relations at Eastern Washington University and a member of the Cowlitz tribe, who brought up the issues of how the environment is affecting reservations and funding for nations that have to relocate due to rising waters.
Broadband access for reservation schools and COVID-19 testing access along with jurisdictional issues on reservations were also discussed.