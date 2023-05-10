SPOKANE, Wash. - An incident near Sacred Heart Medical Center resulted in an officer firing his weapon at a suspect early Wednesday morning.
According to Spokane Police Department, a report came in at around 4 a.m. of a man brandishing a weapon in a parking lot on 5th Ave. Arriving officers saw the man leave the lot and get into an occupied vehicle nearby, witnessing what appeared to be a struggle before the vehicle began driving east.
Three blocks away, officers were able to pin the vehicle and force it to stop. The suspect exited the vehicle and began to flee, with an officer pursuing on foot. SPD says the officer saw the suspect draw a weapon and fired his duty weapon toward the suspect. The suspect was not hurt and surrendered to police.
The suspect is in custody. SPD believes there is probable cause for a felony charge, but charges are pending until the investigation is complete.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
The area near Sacred Heart is blocked for the time being. Drivers should avoid the area and prepare for a detour.