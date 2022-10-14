SPOKANE, Wash. - A house fire on 16th Avenue Friday evening took one South Hill homeowner by surprise when she saw smoke billowing from the basement.
Barbara, who has lived at her home for 30 years, says it was just before 5 p.m. when she saw the smoke. She immediately called 9-1-1 and was able to evacuate without injury.
However, Barbara says her three cats are still unaccounted for.
Seven engines and dozens of firefighters responded quickly to the scene, getting the fire out quickly with no injury to crews. The cause and extent of damage are still being assessed.