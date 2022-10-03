A new free market research center is launching in the region, with aims to offer solutions to numerous issues and promote growth throughout the region.
The Mountain States Policy Center is a nonprofit, nonpartisan research center with goals of improving the lives and livelihoods of the people. As one of the fastest growing regions in the area, it will concentrate its work in Idaho, Eastern Washington, Montana, and Wyoming.
“Our citizens need free market solutions and ideas. We will provide recommendations based on free market ideas, ranging from school choice to improving the business climate," says Mountain States Policy Center president and CEO, Chris Cargill.
The organization will not endorse political parties or candidates, and instead focuses on delivering insightful, thorough research to citizens, elected officials, and community leaders to better inform their decisions.
"Putting the free market first means putting families, children, and small businesses first," reads their mission statement. "Putting the free market first means doing everything possible to arrive at solutions that are from the people rather than from the government."
Ken Dey of the Boise-based J.R. Simplot Company has been named the first chairman of the Center. Additional board members will include Bill Baldwin of Hayden, Bonnie Quinn Clausen of Spokane, Don Stafford of Spokane, Julie Shiflett of Coeur d'Alene, Dean Haagenson of Hayden, Rebecca Funk of Coeur d'Alene, John S. Otter of Boise, and Oscar Evans of Homedale. Additional board meembers from Eastern Idaho and Montana will join soon.
The organization will hold kick-off events on Oct. 5 in Boise and Oct. 6 in Coeur d'Alene, both open to the public. Registration is available on the website HERE.