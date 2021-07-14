As fires burn across the state hundreds of people have already experienced level three evacuations. Forced to leave their homes in such a rush that many leave with just the shirt on their back. But there is one non-profit that is there for those who left it all behind, Mana Wildfire Logistics.
“We provide disaster assistance to communities displaced by wildfire evacuations,” said Mykal Taylor, Founder and Chairman of Mana.
Founded in 2018, Mana’s goal is to get like-minded people together to help those who have been affected by wildfires, and to help raise money for local volunteer fire departments. All its members are volunteers.
“That’s kind of who we are, we are just a small group of concerned citizens that are trying to help with a major issue,” Taylor said.
Mana provides everything from basic necessities like water to personal care products like toothbrushes and toothpaste, socks and a shirt, even diapers.
Evacuees of the Chuweah Creek Fire near Nespelem can get these much-needed supplies at the Jess Ford dealership in Grand Coulee. Their address is 522 Midway Ave, Grand Coulee WA, 99133, and they can be reached at (509)-633-0110.
For those facing evacuations from the Red Apple fire can pick up supplies from Apple Valley Baptist Church, located at 180 Rock Road, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Their phone number is (509) 662-0780
If you or someone you know is affected by a wildfire or you want to volunteer or make a donation click here.