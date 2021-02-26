SPOKANE, Wash. - Project Beauty Share is asking the greater Spokane community to consider donating personal hygiene items to support the 130 organizations across the Inland Northwest.
The nonprofit helps supply personal care and hygiene products like soap, shampoo, conditioner, tampons and maxi pads to organizations serving residents experiencing homelessness, Spokanites living in poverty, and other residents who have fallen on hard times. Project Beauty Share also collects new and barely used makeup and hair care products, as well as new and barely used hair styling tools and other items listed on their website.
If you're able to donate purchases items, you can send them to Project Beauty Share at 2718 E. Sprague Avenue in Spokane, WA 99202. You can also mail checks to that address or click here to donate money on their website.
