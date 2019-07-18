SPOKANE, Wash. - A nonprofit organization in Spokane that provides opportunities for adults with special needs was vandalized Wednesday night.
According to Board President of Projectid, Lisa Pisani, a man who she identified as homeless was creating a scene outside the building at around 5 p.m. When asked to leave, Pisani says the man picked up a large piece of cement and threw it through the glass door at the front entrance and left.
The Spokane Police Department says the suspect has not been located.
"I was angry about it," said Pisani. "This is the first time we've had that kind of incident happen here."
Pisani says she has witnessed criminal activity near the facility located at Havana and Pacific in east Spokane for the last two years, but fears more incidents like this will continue to happen.
"Our biggest fear is this is going to grow," said Pisani who addressed concerns about the Spokane City Council's recent approval to purchase the old Grocery Outlet located right next to Projectid.
According to paperwork filed with the City, the old grocery store will likely be used as a new homeless shelter in September.
But Pisani hopes that doesn't happen because of the people she serves at Projectid.
"They're childlike in some respects, but they're adults and we have to protect them," said Pisani. "It's like putting this next to a kindergarten or preschool. Why would you do that?"
Pisani says when she learned that city leaders were considering purchasing the old Grocery Outlet, she tried reaching out to them to express her concerns, but got the run-around.
"It wasn't a two-way conversation," she said. "We found out about it two months ago."
Pisania adds, she expected to present some of her concerns during public comment at a July 1 city council meeting at 6:30 p.m. But according to files with the City of Spokane, council members voted unanimously to move forward with the purchase of the property during a 3:30 meeting before the open forum.
"It feels like we have been disregarded," she said.
Pisani says she will continue to fight back against city council, and if they move forward with approving the homeless shelter at the old grocery store, she plans to request that they move Projectid to a safer location.
KHQ reached out to several city council members who have not returned out phone calls at this time.