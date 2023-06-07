BILLINGS, Mont. - Last year the state of Montana saw severe flooding, destroying infrastructure and closing Yellowstone National Park. This year, the flood season is acting as a one-two punch for many across the state.

Over the weekend, Montanans saw severe damage in the Billings area, one of whom is Jonnie Jonckowski, the owner of the nonprofit Angel Horses.

“I mean, at 2:30 in the morning, I woke up sensing something was bad,” Jonckowski said. “I live in an A-frame, and I looked over the railing. I was in the loft, and I saw furniture floating.”

“I looked at the back door, and it literally was Lake Elmo all around my house.”

The mission of her nonprofit is to help those with Alzheimer’s, at-risk youth, and special needs kids through horse therapy. The horses, donkeys, and other animals on the ranch are rescues themselves, given a second chance at life after aging out of their old roles or being taken from abusive owners.

She said her organization is pretty close to a complete and total loss.

Early in the morning, Jonckowski's neighbors came to help get her from her home and ultimately rescue her horses.

“My horses were belly deep in water,” she recalled. “These are all rescue horses that are suffering anyways, and now they’re panicked.”

The flood waters have gone down, and the horses are in better condition now. But the house and ranch have been destroyed.

“It left horrendous devastation and ripped our place apart,” Jonckowski said, “it literally gutted the house, my office, appliances, the tractor... Anything you need to run a business — wiped out.”

Their arena was also destroyed, and outbuildings on the property have been flooded as well.

“It was insane,” Jonckowski said, describing those early morning hours on Saturday as feeling like a war she and her friends were fighting.

However, the community immediately stepped up for her.

“People have been praying for us, God bless them.”

Jonckowski said she has received dozens of in-kind donations as well to help on the long road of repairs ahead.

The damage to the ranch is in the range of thousands of dollars. She believes it's going to be about $100,000 to repair everything, but that number could change.

If you'd like to pitch in and help, donations can be made at the Angel Horses website. You can also donate to their GoFundMe.