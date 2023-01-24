NonStop Local raises $10,000 for Vandal Strong Memorial

SPOKANE, Wash. - NonStop Local in partnership with University of Idaho's ASUI and Vandal Solutions programs, raised $10,000 for the Vandal Strong Memorial honoring the lives of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.
During a special 2-hour Connect Center, students from the University of Idaho teamed up with NonStop Local employees taking donations for the memorial. Anyone who donates will receive a Vandal Strong bracelet, black bracelets with yellow lettering saying: Vandal Strong, Xana - Ethan - Maddie - Kaylee.
ASUI and Vandal Solutions created the Vandal Strong bracelets as a way for friends and family something to remember and honor their loved ones. The bracelets are $6 each and the proceeds will continue to go to the Vandal Strong Memorial. To purchase a bracelet, click here.