Jeff Hite, NonStop Local’s Director of Recruiting and Training, has been inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Northwest Chapter (NATAS NW) Silver Circle.
Hite got his start in broadcast at NonStop Local KHQ 43 years ago. He started as a part-time weekend photographer, eventually becoming the full-time chief photographer.
It wasn't long before Hite, the man with many skills, became an executive producer, assistant news director and now the director of recruiting and training.
The Silver Circle is an honor society within NATAS NW for members who have devoted 25+ years making significant contributions to our region’s television and digital media industry.
In addition to setting a high standard for their work within the broadcast industry, Circle inductees are also noted for giving back to the community. This includes service to the television broadcasting industry, mentoring those pursuing careers in broadcasting, service to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and general contributions to the community at large.
“Our industry looks forward to this yearly opportunity to recognize the tremendous accomplishments of those who have dedicated their professional careers to innovate, advance and serve the industry and the public,” said Nicole Sanchez, NATAS NW president.
A ceremony honoring Hite, among others, will take place Jun. 2 in Seattle.