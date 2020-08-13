TOKYO, Japan. - Robots that deliver noodles are being trialed at a new train station in downtown Tokyo. The robots, nicknamed "Deliro," deliver soba noodles from the restaurant to wherever the customer is.
Customers order through an app using a prepaid card. The order then gets sent to the noodle shop and then to a robot for delivery.
Deliro moves at people's walking speed and uses sensors to recognize its surroundings.
When Deliro arrives, the customer scans a QR code and then gets their noodles.
The robots are in operation as a delivery demonstration trial until Sunday. The goal is to put the robots in use to help limit contact during the pandemic.
