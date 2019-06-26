Welp, guess we're burning Utica to the ground guys.
Netflix will lose its most-streamed program in 2021, as NBC will take over the comedy series "The Office" exclusively in the company's new streaming service "NBCUniversal."
There are several quotes from the NBC show that can describe what Netflix users are feeling right now, many from Michael Scott.
The iconic Michael Scott "NOOO, GOD! NO, GOD, PLEASE, NO! NO! NO! NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!" comes to mind first.
"Should have burned this place down when I had the chance." - Also Michael Scott.
"You are a thief of joy." - Yes, Michael Scott as well.
And one more from Michael Scott: "I am dead inside."
"I have a lot of questions. Number one, how dare you?" - Kelly Kapoor.
"Whenever I'm about to do something I think'Would an idiot do that?' And if they would, I do not do that thing - Dwight Schrute.
'Insert relate-able Jim Halpert facial expression at camera here'
"I have very little patience for stupidity," - Kevin Malone (not Ashton Kutcher).
"UNBELIEVABLE!" - Angela, Oscar, Pam.
Netflix addressed the decision after weeks of speculation that the company could lose the beloved comedy series.
"We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021," Netflix wrote on Twitter.
“‘The Office’ has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of NBCUniversal Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”
Maybe some nay-sayers will suggest buying the whole collection of the show on DVD and cancelling their Netflix subscription. Some might not care as they didn't like the show anyways. To either of those, Michael Scott says: "Why are you the way that you are?"
Looking ahead, maybe take Andy Bernard's advice in wishing there was a way to know you were in the good days before you actually left them.
Stanley Hudson might suggest starting a petition online, setting a goal for thousands of signers, and shoving it up your butt!