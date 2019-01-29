Nine-time Grammy winner Norah Jones is coming to the Inland Northwest this summer.

Jones will be performing at the Fox Theater in Spokane on July 26, 2019 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale for her upcoming tour on Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. More info is available here.

Jones will perform in Bozeman and Missoula prior to arriving in Spokane.

Jones has sold over 50 million records worldwide, with her debut album “Come Away With Me” garnering diamond status in the U.S. Her other three albums have all gone platinum in the U.S.

More Event Details:

Norah Jones brings her summer 2019 North American tour dates following the 9-time GRAMMY winning singer-songwriter’s tour of Australia and New Zealand in April. The first leg of the North American tour will kick off on the East Coast in Pittsburgh on June 18 and includes appearances at jazz festivals in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, and Saratoga Springs. The tour’s second leg heads out West beginning July 14 in Cheyenne, Wyoming followed by an unforgettable evening at Colorado’s famed Red Rocks with the iconic Mavis Staples. The tour will also bring shows to Utah, Montana, and Washington state before concluding with Norah’s debut appearances in Alaska.

Jones will be joining Willie Nelson, Mavis Staples, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, and others as part of the performance lineup at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Dolly Parton on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles during Grammy Week. Jones has recently released a series of eclectic singles including collaborations with Jeff Tweedy—“Wintertime” and “A Song With No Name”— as well as the organ-and-horn drenched soul song “It Was You” featuring drummer Brian Blade, bassist Christopher Thomas, organist Pete Remm, trumpeter Dave Guy, and tenor saxophonist Leon Michels, and the riveting song “My Heart Is Full,” a collaboration with Thomas Bartlett. Stay tuned for more new music coming soon.