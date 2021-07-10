NEZ PERCE, Idaho - Residents of Nez Perce and surrounding counties are under an air quality warning Saturday as smoke from the 12,300 acre Dixie-Jumbo fires and others in the region pour in.
The warning comes from the The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) who said Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho counties off the Nez Perce Reservation may see unhealthy conditions over the weekend.
People are urged to stay indoors during unhealthy conditions, especially if they are sensitive to changes in air quality.
The DEQ has put a ban on all outdoor burning until further notice.