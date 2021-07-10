Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to near 105. * WHERE...Colfax, Quincy, Pomeroy, Nezperce, Cheney, Nespelem, Ephrata, Odessa, Winchester, Brewster, Othello, Uniontown, Peck, Moses Lake, Rockford, Rosalia, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Bridgeport, Tekoa, Craigmont, Omak, La Crosse, Okanogan, Lapwai, Culdesac, Lewiston, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Clarkston, Anatone, Gifford, Kamiah, Peola, Oakesdale, Oroville, Pullman, and Ritzville. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&