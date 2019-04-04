North Carolina couple celebrate 82 years of marriage

A North Carolina couple has been married longer than most of us have been alive.
103-year-old Daniel Williams and 100-year-old wife Willie Williams recently celebrated their 82ND wedding anniversary.
Together, the Charlotte couple share one daughter, one granddaughter.
While they don't get out much, they do make it church every Sunday, sitting in the front pew at First Mayfield Memorial Baptist.
The Williams say they don't have any secrets to their longevity, all they have is love for each other and God, who they say is solely responsible for their 82 years together.
"People might not believe but we have never been the type that will fuss and fight," Willie said. "We just find funny things to talk about."