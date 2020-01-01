North Carolina family finds snake in oven while cooking pizza

WAKE FOREST, NC - One family in North Carolina got quite the New Year's surprise when a snake slithered into their oven while they were baking a pizza.
Robert and Amber Helm said they saw smoke and went into the kitchen and found it was coming from the oven.
"The oven started smoking and I told my boys 'back up' so I can make sure a fire or anything didn't happen. I looked closely and was like 'Oh my God! That's a friggin' snake.," Amber said.
The burnt serpent wasn't on their menu and they threw the pizza out right away.
The Helms plan to bring in animal experts to figure out how the snake got into the oven in the first place.
The unusual incident left the family shocked and disturbed.
"I was queasy and it was creepy. There's nothing good about finding a smokey snake in your oven," Robert said.
