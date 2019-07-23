North Carolina resident, 29-year-old Darius Lamont Richardson is facing animal cruelty charges after his dog died from heat exposure.
Police in Raleigh arrested Richardson after it was reported that he left his pit bull, Sadie, outside on July 2 without proper food or water.
According to records, temperatures in the area reached a high of 91-degrees.
Llona Young, a neighbor who was at home at the time, said she saw Sadie and became concerned.
"I saw the dog out there, outside the pen, tied up to a rope, in the boiling sun, no access to water and no shade," Young said.
Young gave Sadie water but it was too late, Sadie died later that day.
Richardson was also charged with failing to provide documentation of a rabies vaccination.
Richardson paid a $1,000 dollar bond and is expected to appear in court in August.