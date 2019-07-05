North Carolina teen who lost part of leg in shark attack released from hospital

A North Carolina teenager who survived a shark bite but lost part of her leg has been released from the hospital.
Paige Winter was attacked at Fort Macon on June 2 and suffered multiple injuries to her hand and lost part of her leg.
The 17-year-old underwent multiple surgeries after the attack.
The Havelock Fire Department posted pictures on its Facebook page Wednesday saying, "Welcome home Paige, such an amazing young woman." Winter's father is a firefighter/paramedic within the department.
Doctors say she should complete physical therapy and rehabilitation within six to 12 months.