After the annual winter closure, the North Cascades Highway will reopen Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said crews are finishing up final repairs of the road and avalanche control before the gates open.
Clearing the highway took a little over four weeks to complete.
"We know traditionally people like to gather at the closure gates to be among the first to drive one of our most scenic highways," WSDOT wrote on Facebook. "If you plan to be among them, please follow safety guidelines including wearing a mask when among people outside your immediate family and avoiding gathering in large groups. We want everyone to enjoy the gates opening safely."