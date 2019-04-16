North cascades highway

In a sign of Spring, the Washington Department of Transportation will re-open the North Cascades Highway this Thursday at 9am 

In a tweet, WSDOT says its the earliest opening since 2015. 

The North Cascades Highway is the northernmost route across the Cascade Mountain Range.

The road offers travelers a wide array of beautiful vistas and is part of the Cascade Loop, a 400-mile driving tour through the Cascades.

Tags

Recommended for you