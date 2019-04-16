In a sign of Spring, the Washington Department of Transportation will re-open the North Cascades Highway this Thursday at 9am
In a tweet, WSDOT says its the earliest opening since 2015.
We have an answer to one of our most-asked questions this time of year: The SR 20 North Cascades Highway will swing open its gates for the season at 9 am Thursday! Still a little more work to do but this is the earliest opening since 2015. Great work, crews! pic.twitter.com/JjeNAQaTn3— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) April 15, 2019
The North Cascades Highway is the northernmost route across the Cascade Mountain Range.
The road offers travelers a wide array of beautiful vistas and is part of the Cascade Loop, a 400-mile driving tour through the Cascades.