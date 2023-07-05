Vault police light image

SPOKANE, Wash. - A North Central High School teacher was arrested on several sexual misconduct charges with multiple underage students, according to court documents. 

Court documents show 47-year-old Andre Ervin was reported to the Spokane Police Department on April 10 for having inappropriate relations with those students. 

Ervin is being charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

