SPOKANE, Wash. - A North Central High School teacher was arrested on several sexual misconduct charges with multiple underage students, according to court documents.
Court documents show 47-year-old Andre Ervin was reported to the Spokane Police Department on April 10 for having inappropriate relations with those students.
Ervin is being charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.