SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead from an apparent gunshot wound in north central Spokane, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).
SPD said multiple callers reported gunshots near W. Maxwell Avenue and N. Lincoln Street.
As officers made their way to the area, another caller reported a crashed car and a male lying in the street near W. Augusta Avenue and N. Wall Street.
Officers found the man who had apparently been shot. They attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are asking anyone who lives in the area or has any information regarding the case to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
Last Updated: April 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Original Coverage: April 12 at 6:30 a.m.
A person was shot and possibly killed in north central Spokane early Tuesday morning, according to witnesses.
A witness near Augusta Avenue and Wall Street told KHQ they heard gunshots from outside their home around 1:20 a.m.
They waited a few minutes and when they felt it was safe, went out to their porch with a flashlight to see what happened.
The witness told KHQ they saw a body on the ground.
A body bag was seen with police, but we haven't been able to confirm any information with them as of 6:00 a.m.
This is a developing story, the information may change as we confirm details with police.