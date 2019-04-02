North Dakota Oil Regulator Threatens to Sue Washington Over Oil Train Safety Proposal

The State of Washington could face a new lawsuit over oil train regulations that were presented in a bill in the Washington State legislature last month.
The legislation was passed in the Senate and requires companies to lower the pressure limit on shipments of Bakken crude oil when it's transported on trains.
North Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources is planning to sue the state if lawmakers continue with the proposal.
Washington legislators in the State Senate say the goal of the measure is to cute down on the threat of fiery train crashes in the state, but oil regulators say the requirement isn't scientifically correct.
According to regulators, the change in pressure would lower the value of the oil and make companies less likely to want to ship the product between states.