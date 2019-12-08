UPDATE:
North Division at Magnesium was cleared and reopened around 8:20 p.m. after a two vehicle crash.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
At least one is injured after a two car crash on North Division Street and East Magnesium Road on Sunday night.
According to Spokane Police, the car of the driver that caused the accident is currently in custody for Vehicular Assault and is believed to have been impaired.
Major Crimes Collision Investigators have been called to the scene to investigate further.
According to Spokane Police, the investigation is in the preliminary stages and will take a few hours. The area around the accident will be closed for some time while the investigation takes place. Police ask you to avoid the area.
If you witnessed this incident you are requested to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Please reference case 2019-20229744.
