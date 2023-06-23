SPOKANE, Wash. - North Division St. has reopened after closing at Lyons Ave. Friday morning as crews responded to a crash involving at least one pedestrian and a vehicle.
The details have not been released at this time, however the crash was reported at around 6:45 a.m. Multiple units arrived to the scene, and drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible. Northbound traffic was fully blocked, and two lanes of southbound traffic were also shut down.
A heads up to travelers that northbound US 2/Division Street is fully blocked at Lyons Road in north Spokane. Two left lanes of southbound US 2/Division Street is also blocked at this time. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/QKf3jlZUzh— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 23, 2023
The scene was cleared and road reopened just before 8 a.m.