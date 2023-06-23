Division and Lyons autoped
WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. - North Division St. has reopened after closing at Lyons Ave. Friday morning as crews responded to a crash involving at least one pedestrian and a vehicle. 

The details have not been released at this time, however the crash was reported at around 6:45 a.m. Multiple units arrived to the scene, and drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible. Northbound traffic was fully blocked, and two lanes of southbound traffic were also shut down.

The scene was cleared and road reopened just before 8 a.m. 

