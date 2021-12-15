SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews right now are in the process of demolishing the North Division White Elephant store to make way for a Panda Express.

It's one of two locations owned and operated by the Conley family for the past 75 years.

The family decided to close the stores and sell off inventory in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Permits filed with the City of Spokane, and available online, show that plans for the Panda Express were filed in May, just about one year after the family closed up shop.

The Spokane Valley location was bought by the City of Spokane Valley.

